Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 182,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,863. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

