Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to post $685.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.27 million and the lowest is $676.90 million. Transocean reported sales of $656.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 13,544,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,932,796. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

