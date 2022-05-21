Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.80. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Best Buy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,301 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,171. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

