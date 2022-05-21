Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 2,544,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,273. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

