Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.24). Liquidia posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

LQDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

LQDA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 487,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,390. The company has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.33. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at $51,474,927.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,909,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,449. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

