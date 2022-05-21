Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will report $32.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.62 million and the lowest is $32.10 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $33.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $155.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.99 million to $157.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $233.56 million, with estimates ranging from $226.90 million to $239.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 554,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,550. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

