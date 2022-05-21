Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Million

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to post $16.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Veru posted sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $62.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $69.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

VERU stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,547,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788,880. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veru by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

