Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $42.33

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. 2,571,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

