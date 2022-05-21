Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $815.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $815.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.91) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,397. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

