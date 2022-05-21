Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRT. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BRT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,352. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 37.40%.
