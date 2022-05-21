Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRT. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,352. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

