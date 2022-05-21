Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $29.75

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 23.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Chegg by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 2,159,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

