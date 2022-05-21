Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $209.22

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. 243,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

