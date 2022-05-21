Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $84.38

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. 985,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,103. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

