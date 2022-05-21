Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 2,264.44

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,232.22 ($27.52).

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,553 ($19.14). The stock had a trading volume of 188,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,451 ($17.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($35.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

