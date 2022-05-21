Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $68.00

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. 119,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $19,616,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $15,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth $11,512,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Greif by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

