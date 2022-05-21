Brokerages Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT at $15.00

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JSPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 9,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,912. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

