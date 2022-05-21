Brokerages Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) PT at $25.00

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Materialise by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.35. 224,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,973. Materialise has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

