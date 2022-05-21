Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target at C$25.98

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.98.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.45. 48,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.27. The firm has a market cap of C$669.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.85. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$17.34 and a twelve month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

