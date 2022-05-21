Brokerages Set Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 125,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 707.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

