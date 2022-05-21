Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,031. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $398.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

