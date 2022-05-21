Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,031. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $398.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94.
Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
