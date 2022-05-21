Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Target Price at $679.50

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $679.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RTLLF opened at $543.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $807.06. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $517.50 and a 1-year high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.