Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $13.85

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in REV Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,064. The company has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.18. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

