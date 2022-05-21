Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $151.30

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Investec cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TCEHY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.25. 2,918,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,103. Tencent has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $425.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

