BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.92.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$88.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.80. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

