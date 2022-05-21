C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,211 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,615. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

