C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,901,000 after buying an additional 196,541 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,575. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.04 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.