C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,070 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 641,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

