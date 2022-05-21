C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,982 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.