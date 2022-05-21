C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 855 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

