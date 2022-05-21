C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

ADM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 4,850,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

