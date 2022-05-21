C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.73. 3,068,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.45. The stock has a market cap of $455.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $7,626,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

