Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Up 0.2%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.39. 162,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 181,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

