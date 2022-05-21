Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 3,409,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,752. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

