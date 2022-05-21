Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 2,468,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,982. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $53.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

