Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.