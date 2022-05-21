Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.20.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$25.99 on Friday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$23.30 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

