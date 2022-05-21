Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.17.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$45.87 and a 1-year high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.