Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,031 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $54,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

