Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $54,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,503. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.