Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to post sales of $710.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $709.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.46 million. Cano Health reported sales of $393.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $6.02. 2,142,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,936. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,354,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,609 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

