Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Hovde Group

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $515.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

