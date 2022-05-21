Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.35) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

CRRFY stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Carrefour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.