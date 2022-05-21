Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.80 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Casper has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $192.80 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.28 or 0.12711568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00498981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,617.66 or 1.85274502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,881,291,416 coins and its circulating supply is 4,828,597,072 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

