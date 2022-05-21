Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CATO opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Cato has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cato by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cato by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cato by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cato by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cato by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cato (Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

