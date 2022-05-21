C&C Group (LON:CCR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.55) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.80 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.11. The company has a market capitalization of £783.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

