Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of CLS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 294,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.