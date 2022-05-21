Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252,855 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $77,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,877 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,170 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

CVE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 8,281,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,229,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.