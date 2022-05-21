Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 53,190 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NTST traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 728,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

