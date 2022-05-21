Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,352 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Extra Space Storage worth $137,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 89,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. 583,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,777. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $145.14 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

