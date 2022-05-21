Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.64. 1,789,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $122.26 and a one year high of $180.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

